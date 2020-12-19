Left Menu
Gujarat Congress appoints two districts, one city chiefs

The Congress party on Saturday approved the proposal of appointment of two district presidents and one city president of the party in Gujarat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Saturday approved the proposal of appointment of two district presidents and one city president of the party in Gujarat. According to an official release of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Virendrasinh Temubha Jadeja has been appointed as the president of the party for Jamnagar City. While Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya has been appointed the party president of Jamnagar district, Kamlesh Jayantilal Patel has been appointed as Congress president of Sabarkantha district.

The appointments came ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, dates of which are yet to be finalised. However, the election commission has asked the officials to begin preparations for the polls. Earlier, the elections for local body polls were scheduled for October-November but were postponed by three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress party drew a blank against the ruling BJP in the bypolls held on eight Assembly constituencies last month. By-elections were held in the state after eight MLAs of the Congress had resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections held in June this year. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

