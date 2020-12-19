Left Menu
New India ready to give befitting reply when required: Dushyant Gautam

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam on Saturday welcomed Rajnath Singh's statement on China that the new India is ready to give a befitting reply to those attempting to capture our territories. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world is seeing a stronger India.

New India ready to give befitting reply when required: Dushyant Gautam
BJP leader Dushyant Gautam (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Dushyant Gautam on Saturday welcomed Rajnath Singh's statement on China that the new India is ready to give a befitting reply to those attempting to capture our territories. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world is seeing a stronger India. "The new India won't leave those eying territories of our country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world is seeing a stronger India. China has become accustomed to the previous Congress government's way of looking at the other side, when they intruded into our lands," he told ANI.

He said, "The Congress has the habit of criticising others who work but won't say a word about the work done by them. Recently Rahul Gandhi had claimed that if given 15 minutes, then they would drag China 100 kilometres inside. However, after China captured Aksai Chin in 1962, they could not take it back till today." "Since our party came to power, China was given befitting reply each time they tried to enter our territories," Gautam said.

On recent tweets by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot, he added, "Those who used Article 356 a number of times, are teaching us about democracy? They even put in place President's rule, emergency in the past." "There should be discussions. Murders have no place in society. Are they protecting democracy? They even attacked our party president, our workers. The way police is in hand in hand with the Trinamool Congress, it is very dangerous for democracy. People are upset with the state government. The TMC is the sinking ship now." he observed while slamming the TMC Government in West Bengal," he further said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

