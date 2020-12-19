Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omar terms ED attachment order of father's properties as 'baseless'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday termed the provisional attachment order of properties belonging to his father by the Enforcement Directorate as baseless and wondered how an ancestral property could be seen as proceeds of crime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:13 IST
Omar terms ED attachment order of father's properties as 'baseless'
In a series of tweets, Omar, who is the vice president of the National Conference, said his father, Farooq Abdullah, ''is in touch with his lawyers and will fight all these baseless charges in the one place that matters - a court of law''. Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday termed the provisional attachment order of properties belonging to his father by the Enforcement Directorate as ''baseless'' and wondered how an ancestral property could be seen as proceeds of ''crime''. In a series of tweets, Omar, who is the vice president of the National Conference, said his father, Farooq Abdullah, ''is in touch with his lawyers and will fight all these baseless charges in the one place that matters - a court of law''.

He said everyone is presumed to be innocent and is entitled to a fair trial ''unlike in the court of the media or the court of BJP managed social media''. Omar expressed wonder that the properties attached are largely ancestral dating from the 1970s with the most recent one built before 2003.

''There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the 'crime' being investigated,'' he said. He said that his father came to know about the attachment of his properties in the ongoing investigation into the JKCA matter through media.

''Not surprisingly the media was tipped off regarding the seizure before he had received any official notice or documentation,'' he said.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm Nation DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY Why India to Why Not India Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his governments reforms spanning from manufactu...

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centres new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minist...

CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them. At a func...

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020