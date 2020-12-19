BJP will form next government in Bengal, 'goonda raj' can be seen in state: Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal. He slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress government over the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy earlier this month saying the state was witnessing "goonda raj".

Athawale told ANI that BJP is getting a good response in West Bengal and the state will witness a big change soon. "Union Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit and is very important. The politics of West Bengal will see a big change soon. Many leaders from Trinamool are joining BJP and people of the state want a change from Mamata Banerjee's leadership," he said.

He said RPI-Athawale has a presence in all constituencies and if it is given four-five seats in the next year's assembly polls, "BJP will gain from that". "In the next election, it is definite that a BJP government will come. RPI would want to make a contribution to that. If we get four to five seats, then BJP will gain from that," he said.

He said Mamata Banerjee was an "active lady" and ran a government for 10 years which is good. "But 'goonda raj' can now be seen in the state. This could be seen with the way the convoy of JP Nadda was attacked. People want a change from that," the RPI chief added. (ANI)