HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY 'Why India' to 'Why Not India': Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his government's reforms spanning from manufacturing to taxation to labour, saying they have changed the world perception about the country from 'why India' to 'why not India' and went on to quote record foreign investment during the pandemic as a testimony to that. DEL53 CONG-LD MEET Cong decides to hold more Panchmarhi-like conclaves as Sonia holds rapprochement meeting with 'letter-writers' New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met a group of leaders, including some who had written to her seeking complete organisational overhaul, where they discussed ways to strengthen the party at all levels and it was decided to hold conclaves similar to Panchmarhi and Shimla to chalk out the way ahead. MDS15 TL-SINO-INDIA-3RD LD RAJNATH Want peace, but won't tolerate any harm to India's self-respect: Rajnath on Sino-China border standoff Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India's handling of the border standoff with China showed that the country was not weak and could give a befitting reply to any kind of transgression, aggression or unilateral acts.

CAL23 WB-SHAH-LD RALLY When elections arrive Mamata will be left alone in TMC: Amit Shah Midnapore (WB): By the time assembly elections are held in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her TMC, a cocky Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted Saturday as a battery of TMC leaders including the redoubtable Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. By Jatin Takkar CAL25 WB-LD SUVENDU-RALLY TMC party of traitors; BJP will form next govt in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Midnapore (WB): Capping months of speculations, Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday joined the BJP and vowed to oust the Mamata Banerjee regime in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal. By Jatin Takkar DEL47 ED-ABDULLAH ED attaches Rs 11.86 cr assets of Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA money laundering case New Delhi: The ED has attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, official sources said on Saturday. DEL28 VIRUS-LD CASES India crosses somber milestone of 1 cr COVID-19 cases as 25,152 infections added; 347 more die New Delhi: India Saturday crossed the somber milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases, adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed and recoveries surged to over 95.50 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL58 FARMERS-STRATEGY Farmers' agitation: Will decide next course of action in 2-3 days, say protesting unions New Delhi: Farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws on Saturday said they will decide their next course of action in the next two-three days, after the Supreme Court earlier this week pointed out it was thinking of setting up an ''impartial and independent'' panel of agriculture experts and peasants' unions to resolve the deadlock. Sports: SPF22 SPO-CRI-LDALL IND 'Summer of 36': India record lowest score, Australia win in two and half days Adelaide: The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory inside two and half days in the opening Day/Night Test here on Saturday.

Foreign: FGN3 US-VACCINE-LD MODERNA Moderna gets emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in US Washington: Moderna has become the second company to get emergency use authorisation for its anti-coronavirus vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a week after the one developed by Pfizer received a similar approval. FGN19 UK-MALLYA-BANKS Indian banks pursue UK bankruptcy order against Vijay Mallya London: A consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) returned to the High Court in London for a bankruptcy application hearing against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, as they pursue the recovery of debt from loans paid out to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

FGN16 PAK-IMRAN-ARMY PM Khan says Pak Army is a state institution which works under him Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that the Army is a state institution which works under him, amidst Opposition's allegations of the powerful military establishment's interference in the country's politics and elections. PTI AQS AQS.