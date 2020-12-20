Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress' Goa desk-incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao to meet leaders

The Congress Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao will hold a series of meetings with the party MLAs and others during his upcoming visit on December 22, a party leader said on Sunday. Dinesh Gundu Rao will visit Goa on December 22 and 23.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 19:54 IST
Congress' Goa desk-incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao to meet leaders
KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Congress' Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao will hold a series of meetings with the party MLAs and others during his upcoming visit on December 22, a party leader said on Sunday. The Congress was routed in recently-held Zilla Panchayat elections in the coastal state while the ruling BJP made big gains. The Congress won just four out of the 49 seats on offer while the saffron party bagged 32 seats.

Against this backdrop, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar resigned from the post accepting the responsibility for the poll debacle. ''Dinesh Gundu Rao will visit Goa on December 22 and 23. Rao will meet MLAs and office-bearers of the Congress, besides candidates who had contested Zilla Panchayat elections. He will hold meetings in Panaji, Mapusa (in North Goa) and Margao (in South Goa),'' Chodankar said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Romney says Trump has 'blind spot' on Russia, calls hack 'extraordinarily damaging'

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said a widespread data breach across the U.S. government was extraordinarily damaging and that President Donald Trump has a blind spot when it comes to Russia, which U.S. officials believe was behind the ...

Farmers' protest: AIKS Maharashtra vehicle 'jatha' to Delhi to begin tomorrow from Nashik

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under All India Kisan Sabha AIKS leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their vehicle jatha march to Delhi. In an official statement, the A...

Fire destroys Bhiwandi cloth godown, no report of injuries

A fire that broke out in Bhiwandiin Thane district on Sunday evening destroyed a cloth godown,though there were no reports of injuries, and efforts tocontrol the blaze continued, an official saidThe incident took place in Dapoda village and...

Maha home minister performs marriage ritual for disabled woman

Nagpur, Dec 20 PTIMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and his wife on Sunday performed the Kanyadaan ritual of a 23-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman, who is an orphan, during her marriage with a 27-year-old man. Nagpur distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020