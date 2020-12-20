New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. . DEL36 PB-FARMERS-UGRAHAN Centre asking questions over foreign donations: Farmer union Chandigarh: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab's largest farmer organisations protesting against the recent farm laws, on Sunday said it has been asked by a central agency to submit its registration details which allow it to receive foreign funds. .

DES21 PB-FARMERS-HOMAGE Farmers in Punjab, Haryana pay homage to those who died during agitation against Centre's agri laws Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' on Sunday to pay homage to their brethren who died during the ongoing agitation against the Centre's agriculture reform laws. . DES10 PB-FARMER-SUICIDE Punjab farmer commits suicide Chandigarh: A 22-year-old Punjab farmer, who returned from a protest site near Delhi border, has allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance, the police said on Sunday. .

DES23 RJ-FARMERS-AGITATION Traffic movement on Jaipur-Delhi highway partially affected for 8th day due to farmers' stir Jaipur: Traffic movement on the Jaipur-Delhi highway remained partially affected for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday due to an agitation by farmers against the Centre's three farm laws. . LGD6 RJ-HC-PRISONS Ensure prisoners are not forced to do menial jobs on basis of caste: HC to Rajasthan govt Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has asked the state government to ensure that prisoners are not forced to do ''menial jobs'' like cleaning toilets on the basis of caste. .

DES33 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 9 COVID deaths, 978 fresh cases Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 2,617, according to a health department bulletin. . DEL37 HP-ANTI-CONVERSION LAW Act against 'forced conversion' comes into force in HP over a year after being passed by Assembly Shimla: A more stringent law against conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the "sole purpose" of adopting a new religion, with a provision of up to seven years in jail for violators, has come into force in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, over a year after it was passed by the state assembly. .

DES7 UP-CONG-FARMERS Farmers' protest fallout of BJP's politics of 'lies and deceit': UP Congress Bareilly: The ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's new agri laws is a fallout of BJP's politics of ''lies and deceit'', the Congress said on Sunday. . DES30 UP-FARMERS-SP Samajwadi Party to campaign in UP against 'anti-farmer policies' of BJP govts on Dec 25 Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will conduct a special drive on December 25 when its leaders will go to villages in Uttar Pradesh and aware people about the ''anti-farmer policies'' of the BJP-led governments. .

LGD5 UP-HC-TEMPLE-NAMAZ Namaz at Mathura temple: Allahabad HC grants bail to accused Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly offering namaz at a Mathura temple around two months ago. . DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES 19 coronavirus deaths in UP, toll climbs to 8,196 Lucknow: With 19 fresh coronavirus-related deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral disease in the state has risen to 8,196 on Sunday, official data showed. .

DEL32 NCR-MP-COPS-ARREST 3 Madhya Pradesh cops among 5 arrested in UP's Noida for alleged extortion Noida (UP): Five people, including two sub-inspectors and a constable of the Madhya Pradesh Police, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion, officials said on Sunday. . DES24 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Chandigarh: Haryana's COVID-19 caseload surged to 2,57,644 on Sunday with 577 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 2,821 as five more people succumbed to the disease, the state health department's daily bulletin said..