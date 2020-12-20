Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central African Republic opposition calls for election delay due to violence

In a statement on Saturday, the Russian foreign ministry said a representative had talked with CAR's foreign minister by phone to reaffirm Russia's support for the country and its government's efforts to ensure security. Touadera, who is seeking re-election, has struggled to maintain stability.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:11 IST
Central African Republic opposition calls for election delay due to violence

Central African Republic's main opposition coalition on Sunday demanded the Dec. 27 election be postponed due to violence by armed groups outside the capital Bangui, but the government insisted the vote would go ahead. On Saturday, the authorities accused former president Francois Bozize of plotting a coup after his candidacy was rejected. United Nations peacekeepers also dispersed armed rebel groups occupying roads and towns near Bangui.

Fighting was going on in several towns, including Mbaiki, about 100 km (62 miles) from Bangui on Sunday, according to one security source and two humanitarian sources. The opposition alliance, called Cod2020, which includes Bozize, said violence was preventing presidential and parliamentary candidates from campaigning and had led to the destruction of electoral material and threats in almost all provincial centres, without providing details.

In a statement, it "noted the impossibility of pursuing an electoral campaign in current insecure conditions," and demanded the postponement of the vote until stability is restored. In response, the government said it was doing everything possible to ensure the vote could take place as planned, deploying troops alongside U.N. peacekeepers to regain control of occupied towns.

"There is no plan B, the elections will take place on December 27," government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui said. A number of planes from Russia, an ally of President Faustin-Archange, landed in Central African Republic this weekend, the security source and a source at the airport said.

The Russian foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on whether Russia had sent planes. It has previously sent arms and security contractors to CAR, while Russian national Valery Zakharov is a security adviser to Touadera. In a statement on Saturday, the Russian foreign ministry said a representative had talked with CAR's foreign minister by phone to reaffirm Russia's support for the country and its government's efforts to ensure security.

Touadera, who is seeking re-election, has struggled to maintain stability. Bozize was ousted in 2013 by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias and plunging the country into a civil war.

He could not be reached for comment on the government allegations he had plotted with members of his family and a number of armed groups to attack two towns near Bangui.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aide: Biden won't talk about son Hunter with AG candidates

President-elect Joe Bidens incoming press secretary said Sunday that Biden would not discuss the investigation of his son with any prospective candidates for attorney general. A federal investigation into the finances of Bidens son, Hunter,...

France says it will bar all people coming from Britain for 48 hours

France will bar entry for 48 hours from Sunday night to all people coming from the United Kingdom, including freight carriers, by road, air, sea or rail, the prime ministers office said. The suspension is expected to take effect from 2300 G...

Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus spread throughout the US, bigotry toward Asian Americans was not far behind, fueled by the news that COVID-19 first appeared in China. Some initial evidence suggested the virus began in bats, which infected another animal...

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020