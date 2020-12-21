Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 21

27 NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections. 18 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:30 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 21

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, DEC. 21 ** MOSCOW – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will meet with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh in Moscow. ** KIGALI, Rwanda - Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to address the nation and hold a press conference following a spike in coronavirus cases. - 1100 GMT ABU DHABI - Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah left for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, today for a five-day special visit (to Dec. 22).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC 22 ** BANGKOK - Deputy Prime Minister Supattapong Punmeechaow, in charge of economic matters, and Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speak about the economy outlook at a forum. - 1130 GMT

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and National Assembly elections. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 5 ** RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Gulf Arab summit, which was due to take place in December 2020 but was pushed to January. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT.

HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India suspends UK flights over fears of new virus strain

India said on Monday it would suspend flights from the United Kingdom until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.Separately local media reported the government was readying its first deal to buy 50 million COVID...

Night curfew in Maha civic corporation areas from Dec 22-Jan 5

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. Acco...

"Ashirwad" Program for Senior Citizens Launched by Kauvery Hospital

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, December 21 ANINewsVoir The COVID-19 pandemic has paved way for many challenges in healthcare, and one such challenge has been healthcare for senior citizens. Owing to the nature of pandemic, senior citizens were l...

2 from HP held in Pune with 34 kgs of charas worth Rs 1 cr

Two people from Himachal Pradesh were held at Pune railway station allegedly with charas worth Rs 1 crore in the illicit market, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on Saturday and 34 kilograms of charas worth Rs 1 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020