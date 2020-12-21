BJP trying to destabilise WB govt, Pawar will unite Oppn: NCP

The BJP is ''using'' the Centre to ''destabilise'' the West Bengal government, the NCP alleged on Monday and added that its chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders will unite the Opposition in future. Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee called up Pawar on Sunday and discussed the issue.

Malik said the issue will be discussed by leaders of Opposition parties in Delhi. ''Sharad Pawar will himself visit Kolkata, if need be,'' he added.

The West Bengal government has locked horns with the Centre over the latter directing three IPS officers from the state to join in Central deputation for their alleged dereliction of duties following the recent attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda. ''The way the BJP is using the Central government to destabilise the West Bengal government, it is very serious.

The IPS officers have been withdrawn without the consent of the West Bengal government, which is very dangerous. West Bengal Chief Minister has discussed the issue with Pawar saheb,'' Malik said. He said the BJP's ''programme to destabilise'' elected governments in states ''is not right and not in line with democracy''.

''Somewhere, Pawar saheb and other leaders will unite all opposition leaders in the future,'' Malik added..