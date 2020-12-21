Left Menu
Amarinder Singh, Bhupinder Hooda condole demise of veteran Cong leader Motilal Vora

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress leaders from the two states on Monday condoled the demise of party veteran Motilal VoraSaddened to learn of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Veteran Motilal Vora Jis demise.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:29 IST
''Saddened to learn of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Veteran Motilal Vora Ji's demise. Everyone in @INC India will dearly miss him. My thoughts & prayers are with his family in their time of grief. RIP!,” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet. Hooda described Vora's demise as a “personal loss” to him. He said the veteran leader held various positions in his public life. Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla also condoled the demise of Vora

The Congress veteran died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93. Vora, a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh and also a former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, had served as a Rajya Sabha member four times and as a Lok Sabha member once. PTI SUN VSD RHL

