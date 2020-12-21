Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura govt announces Rs 5-lakh health insurance cover for journalists

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made the announcement of the Ayushman Tripura Scheme during the first state conference of Forum for Development and Protection of Media Community FDPMC in Agartala.Deb also laid emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities for working journalists.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:23 IST
Tripura govt announces Rs 5-lakh health insurance cover for journalists

The Tripura government has said media personnel in the state will be provided health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made the announcement of the Ayushman Tripura Scheme during the first state conference of Forum for Development and Protection of Media Community (FDPMC) in Agartala.

Deb also laid emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities for working journalists. ''I want to suggest to the leaders of FDPMC that it should prepare a list of journalists who belong to the low- income group. The state government will leave no stone unturned to work for the betterment of their livelihood opportunities,'' he said.

When contacted, general secretary of the forum, Sebak Bhattacharya, said, ''Our long-cherished dream has been fulfilled.'' Deb also said the state government would provide more than 300 jackets to journalists, especially in the districts. Earlier, 250 jackets were distributed among scribes, officials said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German court sentences synagogue gunman to life in prison

A German court on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing two people in a shooting attack near a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year.The Naumburg Higher Regional Court found the man, refe...

BRIEF-Whole Of EU Imposes Travel Ban On UK Until Midnight Tomorrow - ITV Reporter Tweet

Dec 21 Reuters - WHOLE OF EU IMPOSES TRAVEL BAN ON UK UNTIL MIDNIGHT TOMORROW - ITV REPORTER TWEET Source httpsbit.ly37Ibt1v...

DDC polls: Police foil bid to trigger violence during counting of votes in Poonch; several arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested several people in Poonch district on Monday night and claimed to have foiled an attempt to trigger violence during the counting of votes in the District Development Council DDC elections. The exact numb...

COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 55 new cases recorded in Chandigarh

Chandigarh reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 310 while 55 new cases took the infection count to 19,128, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 389 active cases presently, it said.A to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020