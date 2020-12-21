Vice Prez Naidu condoles demise of Congress leader Motilal Vora
Vora died at the age of 92 on Monday following post-COVID-19 complications
''Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Motilal Vora, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and former Rajya Sabha member. He was an astute administrator. My condolences to the bereaved family,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
