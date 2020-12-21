Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre trying to defame farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Later, Badal after his partys core committee meeting in Chandigarh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not shirk from holding a special session of Parliament to repeal the three laws.Scrapping the winter session of parliament has already sent a very wrong message that the central government is running away from discussing the three Acts which were forced through in the last session.

PTI | Chamkaursahib | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:10 IST
Centre trying to defame farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday accused the Centre of the bid to “defame” agitating farmers by raising the “bogey of talks” to create an impression that it is reasonable and farmers are wrong, according to a statement. After paying obeisance at Gurudwara Katalgarh Sahib on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela, Badal said, “The Centre is trying to tire out farmers by starting talks from the very beginning again. This is a futile exercise when the farmer organisations have already rejected the three agriculture laws and want them repealed.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi should call an emergency Parliament session and repeal these acts, said the SAD chief, adding that people have the final say in a democracy.

“People have made Narendra Modi the prime minister and it is his duty to listen to the voice of people, said Badal, whose party earlier pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws. He said instead of doing this, the Centre first “linked the agitation to religion and separatists and now pitting brother against brother”.

“We have always fought for the rights of farmers and the downtrodden. We are also assisting the farmer agitation but are pained that the Union government is unmoved by the suffering of farmers,” said Badal. The SAD chief further accused the Centre of “misusing” the Income Tax Department to target “arhtiyas” (commission agents).

“I warn the Centre that the more it tries to suppress the ongoing agitation, the more it will be strengthened,” he said. Later, Badal after his party's core committee meeting in Chandigarh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not “shirk” from holding a special session of Parliament to repeal the three laws.

“Scrapping the winter session of parliament has already sent a very wrong message that the central government is running away from discussing the three Acts which were forced through in the last session. The government should hold an emergency session to resolve all grievances of farmers,'' he added. In the meeting, it was decided that the party’s sub-committee comprising senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Sikander Singh Maluka will meet like-minded parties in coming days to make a joint strategy to force the Centre to repeal the three laws. The sub-committee will also initiate discussions with other parties to ensure implementation of a federal structure in which the powers of the states were not ''abrogated'' by the Union government, according to a party statement.

The SAD has also decided to hold “akhand paths” (continuous recitation of religious texts) from January 2 to commemorate the “sacrifice” of Sikh preacher Sant Ram Singh and others who died during the ongoing farmers' agitation. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children - scientists

A new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain carries mutations that could mean children are as susceptible to becoming infected with it as adults - unlike previous strains, scientists said on Monday.Briefing reporters on th...

Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of th...

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

Iran sees Russia as a strategic partner and the two countries share close views within the OPEC alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministrys news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.We see Russia as a...

Girls outnumber boys, more enthusiastic at rock climbing camp in J-K's Anantnag

Girls were more enthusiastic and outnumbered boys at a rock climbing training camp organised in Anantnag to promote fitness and rejuvenate the minds of participants. The Kashmir Mountaineering Association of Jammu and Kashmir has organised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020