UK's Johnson and France's Macron talk about resolving COVID border issues

UK's Johnson and France's Macron talk about resolving COVID border issuesReuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:45 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday about the closure of France's borders to traffic from Britain and both sides wanted to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
"I have just spoken president Macron. We had a very good call and we both understand each other's positions and want to resolve these problems as fast as possible," Johnson told a news conference.
