Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian president replaces health, trade ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:22 IST
Indonesian president replaces health, trade ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday that six ministers would be replaced, including those in the portfolios of health, trade and tourism, in a significant cabinet reshuffle.

The president, widely known as Jokowi, said he had replaced health minister Terawan Agus Putranto with Budi Gunadi Sadikin, a former banker and chief of an economic recovery task force.

The other changes were in the ministries of fisheries, social affairs and religious affairs. The six new ministers are set to be inaugurated on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...

Gas pipeline blast kills two, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed two people and injured one early on Tuesday, authorities said.It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline and state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied media...

BioNTech CEO confident vaccine will work on UK variant

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure, its chief executive said Tuesday. The variant, detected mainly in Londo...

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

The events of 2020 literally came out of nowhere. When the effects of the pandemic were first felt in mid-March, no one fully understood the impact they would have on society moving forward. In less than one year, digital transformation adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020