Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo to hold early election after court ruling

Kosovos Constitutional Court has ruled that the country must hold a new general election because parliaments confirmation of the Cabinet in June only passed because of an invalid vote by a lawmaker who has since been jailed.

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:23 IST
Kosovo to hold early election after court ruling

Kosovo's Constitutional Court has ruled that the country must hold a new general election because parliament's confirmation of the Cabinet in June only passed because of an invalid vote by a lawmaker who has since been jailed. The court decided late Monday that the vote of lawmaker Etem Arifi, of the minority Ashkali Party for Integration, for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti was invalid and consequently “the Government has not taken the majority of the votes of the lawmakers.” Arifi's vote gave the government 61 votes in the 120-seat chamber, and without it the confirmation would have failed.

The president now should declare the date of the election, which must take place within 40 days of the announcement. The court ruled at the request of 16 lawmakers from the opposition left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!. The party had been part of a short-lived coalition with Hoti's Democratic League of Kosovo until June, but left following a falling-out. Hoti then created another coalition, which was approved in the vote that has now been ruled illegal.

Arifi was sentenced to 15 months in jail in August 2019 for illegally using 26,000 euros (USD 31,000) of public money given to a nongovernmental organisation for personal profit. Nevertheless, he ran for the new parliament in October last year, and as leader of a Roma minority party he was automatically elected to the parliament. Arifi handed himself over to police in September and is now serving his sentence.

Kosovo's unprecedented general election will be held in the depths of winter and under many lockdown measures due to the virus pandemic. Kosovo was part of Serbia until an armed uprising in 1998-1999 by the ethnic Albanian majority population triggered a bloody Serb crackdown. A NATO bombing campaign to force Serbia's troops out of Kosovo ended the war. After government from the United Nations for nine years, in 2008 Kosovo declared independence, which Serbia refuses to recognize.

Talks to normalise relations with Serbia are progressing very slowly, and many of Kosovo's former leaders, including ex-president Hashim Thaci, are in trial in The Hague, Netherlands, on war crimes charges.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations,...

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule CM Mamata Banerjee....

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...

Gas pipeline blast kills two, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed two people and injured one early on Tuesday, authorities said.It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline and state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020