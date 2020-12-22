Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia in Lucknow, calls for debate on AAP vs BJP governance model

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reached Lucknow for an open debate on the Kejriwal governance vs Yogi governance model.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:31 IST
Sisodia in Lucknow, calls for debate on AAP vs BJP governance model
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia talking to media on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reached Lucknow for an open debate on the Kejriwal governance vs Yogi governance model. on December 16, Sisodia had accepted the challenge thrown by several ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet who dared the AAP leader to visit Uttar Pradesh and debate on the education and school facilities in the two states.

"People of Uttar Pradesh are waiting for such a government from the last 70 years who can give good education to their children. They need a government that can give better schools, hospitals, cheap electricity, and water. People are being fooled from the last 70 years," said Sisodia. "BJP leaders have gotten perturbed ever since Arvind Kejriwal made an announcement that AAP is going to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. UP ministers gave open challenge that Yogi model of governance is better than Arvind Kejriwal model of governance," he added.

Sisodia said that he has accepted the challenge and came to Lucknow for debate. However, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has not given him time and place for debate yet, he added. "Today the whole day I am in Lucknow. The world is appreciating Delhi's schools and hospitals. 70-80 per cent of people are getting free electricity in Delhi whereas in Uttar Pradesh electricity tariff is being increased. There should be discussion over the Kejriwal model vs the Yogi model," he further said.

A war of words had erupted between the political leaders of the two parties after Kejriwal announcement the AAP would contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations,...

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule CM Mamata Banerjee....

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...

Gas pipeline blast kills two, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed two people and injured one early on Tuesday, authorities said.It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline and state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020