Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Olympics to spend $900 mln on coronavirus measures - budget

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will spend $900 million on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at next year's Games, they said on Tuesday, as they unveiled their latest budget for the delayed tournament. The organisers repeated their projection that the total cost of the postponement, including the COVID-19 countermeasures, would come to about $2.8 billion, bringing the entire cost of holding the Games to about $15.4 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:11 IST
Tokyo Olympics to spend $900 mln on coronavirus measures - budget

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will spend $900 million on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at next year's Games, they said on Tuesday, as they unveiled their latest budget for the delayed tournament.

The organisers repeated their projection that the total cost of the postponement, including the COVID-19 countermeasures, would come to about $2.8 billion, bringing the entire cost of holding the Games to about $15.4 billion. "We want to build the best possible system by continuing to interact with the relevant organisations of doctors and nurses," Tokyo Olympics chief executive Toshiro Muto told reporters.

"It's still a big issue for us to secure as many medical staff as we hope for when faced with a situation where private medical institutions are struggling with management because of the coronavirus," Muto said. The organisers took the unprecedented step of postponing the Olympics in March because of the pandemic and the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has declared he will host the Olympics "at any cost", is pressing ahead with the preparations.

The Games are the legacy of the ex-premier Shinzo Abe who resigned in September. Under his watch, Japan secured the Olympics and invested billions of dollars in their organisation, having gathered more than $3 billion in domestic sponsorship. Even before the postponement, the Olympics had gone above the initial budget with almost $13 billion already spent, according to the organisers.

The COVID-19 countermeasures will include PCR testing infrastructure, setting up a clinic, as well as creating remote coverage set-ups and countermeasures at food and drink processing centres, the budget summary showed. Some of the extra costs would be covered by additional sponsorship and insurance, organisers said this month. They would also tap a contingency fund detailed in last year's budget to cover some costs.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Android 11 coming to Motorola phones: Here's full list of eligible devices

Motorola has released the list of all eligible smartphones that will be getting the Android 11 OS update soon. The latest iteration of the Android operating system brings a host of new features including easier ways to manage conversations,...

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Political killings have decreased in Bengal over last 10 years under TMC rule CM Mamata Banerjee....

Samsung unveils 'AirDresser' in India for Rs 1.10 lakh

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday introduced its advanced smart clothing care solution AirDresser in India for Rs 1.10 lakh, which will help users steam their clothes to remove dust, pollutants and germs. The launch comes at a time...

Gas pipeline blast kills two, destroys houses in western India

A blast at a gas pipeline in the western Indian state of Gujarat killed two people and injured one early on Tuesday, authorities said.It was not immediately clear who ran the pipeline and state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC denied media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020