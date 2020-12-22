"CM supporting Centre's anti-people policies to save govt, his post"

CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was supporting the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre, like the farm laws, to save his government and post. The CM should have opposed the three 'anti-farmer' laws, which also deprive the rights of the state, for the benefit of lakhs of farmers in Tamil Nadu, the party's state secretary K Balakrishnan told reporters here.

He said the AIADMK government was silent on the issue of the Centre trying to 'impose' Hindi and Sanskrit on the people, neglecting the Tamil language. Balakrishnan said 10,000 teams of workers would go on a door to door campaign from December 25 to explain the 'wrong policies' of the NDA government, which, he said, would affect all sections of society.

He took a dig at the CM's announcement during his election campaign that Rs 2,500 cash (against the earlier Rs 1,000) would be given to ration card holders for Pongal festival, saying it was with an eye on the coming polls and he had not even bothered to give Rs 5,000 to COVID-19 affected people