Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA accusations against Blatter are baseless - Blatter's lawyer

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:26 IST
Soccer-FIFA accusations against Blatter are baseless - Blatter's lawyer

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter vehemently denies an allegation against him of criminal mismanagement relating to a museum project set up under his leadership, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"The accusations are baseless and are vehemently repudiated," Lorenz Erni said in statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Williams)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Revitalised Jamshedpur look to go past Goa

Jamshedpur FC will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League ISL when they take on FC Goa at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Wednesday. After their opening-day defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Owen Coyles men have put a st...

Biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters and the governments efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learn...

'Committed towards originality', says Anushka Sharma

After her self-produced show Paatal Lok won big at recent OTT Awards, Anushka Sharma shares what her production house aims at and exhilarates about the upcoming content from her bucket list. The mom-to-be actor Anushka, who helms the produc...

Noida: Road traffic disrupted amid demonstration by farmers supporting new agri laws

Hundreds of vehicles queued up on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday due to a demonstration by a group of farmers who came out on the road in support of the new agri laws, officials said. The protestors, mainly residents of Jewar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020