Soccer-FIFA accusations against Blatter are baseless - Blatter's lawyer

Soccer-FIFA accusations against Blatter are baseless - Blatter's lawyerReuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:26 IST
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter vehemently denies an allegation against him of criminal mismanagement relating to a museum project set up under his leadership, his lawyer said Tuesday.
"The accusations are baseless and are vehemently repudiated," Lorenz Erni said in statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Williams)
