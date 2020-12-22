Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Lt Guv greets people on Dogri Manta Diwas

The day is observed to commemorate the inclusion of Dogri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.The Lt Governor said the development of any region should also be measured with the development of local culture, literature and language.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:04 IST
JK Lt Guv greets people on Dogri Manta Diwas

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday extended his greeting to Dogri speaking people of Jammu and Kashmir on Dogri Manta Diwas. The day is observed to commemorate the inclusion of Dogri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Lt Governor said the development of any region should also be measured with the development of local culture, literature and language. To achieve the desired results on the ground, the government is making determined efforts for the promotion of Dogri and other local languages of J&K, he said. Not only the government but every stakeholder must come together for the promotion and preservation of Dogri linguistic heritage and must pay attention to the use of local languages for protection of the cultural identity, the Lt Governor said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh; death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities: Authorities.

939 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 6.18 lakh death toll 10,329 with 25 new fatalities Authorities....

BKS seeks hike in urea price, cut in P&K nutrients rates in Budget for balanced use of fertilisers

Bharat Krishak Samaj BKS on Tuesday said the government should incentivise balanced use of fertilisers by increasing urea price and lowering rates of phosphatic and potassic PK nutrients in the upcoming Budget. In a virtual pre-budget consu...

U.S. Congress passes nearly $900 bln COVID-19 aid bill, awaits Trump approval

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a stopgap measure to fund U.S. agencies for another week after Congress passed a 892 billion COVID-19 aid package overnight that aims to shore up the nations pandemic response and bolster the battere...

Sarin, Gukesh & Rakshitta enter finals of Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid C'ships

Three Indians, including Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, reached the final of the FIDE Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid Championships in their respective categories on Tuesday. While Sarin beat Francesco Sonis 1.5-0.5 in the Open under-18 sectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020