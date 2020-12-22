JK Lt Guv greets people on Dogri Manta Diwas

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday extended his greeting to Dogri speaking people of Jammu and Kashmir on Dogri Manta Diwas. The day is observed to commemorate the inclusion of Dogri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Lt Governor said the development of any region should also be measured with the development of local culture, literature and language. To achieve the desired results on the ground, the government is making determined efforts for the promotion of Dogri and other local languages of J&K, he said. Not only the government but every stakeholder must come together for the promotion and preservation of Dogri linguistic heritage and must pay attention to the use of local languages for protection of the cultural identity, the Lt Governor said.