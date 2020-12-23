Left Menu
GHMC polls: Telangana BJP urges SEC to publish list of victorious Corporators in Gazette notification

Telangana BJP leaders and Corporator met State Election Commissioner Parthasaradhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding to publish the list of winning ward members of GMHC elections in the Gazette Notification.

23-12-2020
Telangana BJP leaders meeting with State Election Commissioner Parthasaradhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP leaders and Corporator met State Election Commissioner Parthasaradhi on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding to publish the list of winning ward members of GMHC elections in the Gazette Notification. Telangana BJP leader Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, the former member of Legislative Assembly and BJP State Vice President along with NVSS Prabhakar former member of Legislative Assembly, Devara Karunakar, GHMC Corporator and Antony Reddy met with State Election Commissioner Parthasaradhi on Tuesday.

NVSS Prabhakar, a former member of Legislative Assembly, Telangana BJP, speaking to ANI said, "The GHMC elections have been conducted and even the election results are out and even till date, the state election commission has not released the Gazette Notification with the names of winning Corporators yet. So, to point out the same the Telangana BJP leaders visited the State Election Commissioner. This proves that the SEC is walking hand in hands with the government of Telangana. Meeting the SEC we have demanded to release the Gazette Notification immediately." Chintala Ramachander Reddy, a former member of Legislative Assembly, Telangana BJP said, "Even after the GHMC election result has come out, why is the state election commission not releasing the Gazette Notification. Why has the election commission conducted the GHMC elections early?"

"The election has been conducted three months prior to the ongoing term. If so, why is Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections being delayed? This makes it clear that the Election Commission has become a scapegoat to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party," he added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

