When will India's turn come: Rahul to PM on COVID-19 vaccinations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:01 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India's turn would come

In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia. He tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations and added, ''China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?'' India is yet to approve a vaccine for COVID-19. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence for emergency use authorisation of their vaccines in India.

