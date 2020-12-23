Left Menu
Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue to be installed in Bhopal

A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:58 IST
A statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed here on the occasion of his birth anniversary on December 25, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the place near Shaurya Smarak where the statue will be installed, he said.

''The statue is made by Gwalior-based sculptor Prabhat Rai. It will be installed and unveiled on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary,'' said Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner KVS Choudhary. Vajpayee, who was thrice elected the PM, was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

