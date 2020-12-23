Left Menu
COVID-19: Anil Vij showing steady improvement, brought out of ICU

In a media bulletin issued by the Medanta hospital, medical superintendent Dr A K Dubey said Vij was shifted from the ICU to a ward during the day.The minister will continue to be kept under observation, and doctors are hopeful that he will remain stable on oxygen through the nasal cannula, the doctor said, as per a state government statement here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:40 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private Gurgaon hospital, is showing steady improvement, the facility said in a statement on Wednesday. In a media bulletin issued by the Medanta hospital, medical superintendent Dr A K Dubey said Vij was shifted from the ICU to a ward during the day.

The minister will continue to be kept under observation, and doctors are hopeful that he will remain stable on oxygen through the nasal cannula, the doctor said, as per a state government statement here. Dubey said that Vij is admitted to the COVID ward, and doctors have not permitted any visitors to see him.

“With God's grace, day and night efforts of doctors and your prayers today I have been shifted from ICU to a room. Thanks to all,'' Vij, who also holds the health department portfolio, said in a tweet. Vij (67), a senior BJP leader, tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5. Initially, he was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala and later, shifted to the PGIMS-Rohtak, before being hospitalised at Medanta.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

