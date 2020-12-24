Left Menu
Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has hit out at Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over his comments on party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 08:34 IST
Congress' Sajjan Singh Verma hits out at Narottam Mishra over remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma speaking to ANI on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has hit out at Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over his comments on party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath. On Tuesday, Mishra slammed the Congress party for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said 'tukde-tukde gang' is misleading farmers.

Addressing media in Bhopal, Mishra said, "Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground." He asked what is 'black' about the three farm laws, and claimed that no one could explain what is wrong with the three laws.

Responding to Mishra's comments, Verma said on Wednesday, "Narottam Mishra is not even heard within his own party. Recently he presented a proposal in the state cabinet which was rejected. His 'Wajood' (origin) is finished and he is restless now." "The farmers are sitting on road braving cold and their self-respect is awakened. First, think where farmers are sitting before saying anything about where Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath are sitting," Verma told ANI.

Briefly speaking regarding the farm laws, the Congress leader said, "It is a black law. It is made by Ambani and Adani. When farmers are saying that if a trader purchases below MSP then there should be a provision of 10 years of imprisonment and fine. What is wrong with this?" "Secondly, you are not allowing the farmers to go to court and limiting them to SDM court. It is a black law to encircle the farmers," he said.

On DDC polls results in Jammu and Kashmir, Verma said, "BJP leaders were talking big. They called the parties as Gupkar group and presented them as a criminal in front of the country. But now the BJP got to know what its status is. Gupkar group emerged as the biggest party and people supported it. Regarding the upcoming polls in Bengal, Verma challenged the BJP to conduct the polls using ballot papers. "If BJP leaders have guts they should get polls done with ballot papers. If that happens then they will get to know what their status is," he said. (ANI)

