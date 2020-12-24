DJB VC Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalising his office, attacking staff; party denies

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that BJP workers vandalised his office and attacked staff members at the board's headquarters at Jhandewalan here. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the allegations saying the attack was orchestrated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Some of the staff members have suffered injuries, Chadha claimed. "Around 250 people barged into my office and broke the glasses, doors and pots. They threatened my staff and attacked them," Chadha claimed. The BJP workers had come to the DJB headquarters to protest and the police allowed them to enter the premises, he claimed. Chadha also tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and blood stains on the floor.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babar alleged that the AAP had itself orchestrated the attack and was now blaming the saffron party. The Delhi Police has detained party unit chief Adesh Gupta and many workers, but we are not afraid of these tactics, he said.