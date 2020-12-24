Left Menu
DJB VC Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalising his office, attacking staff; party denies

Delhi Jal Board DJB vice chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that BJP workers vandalised his office and attacked staff members at the boards headquarters at Jhandewalan here. According to Chadha, the vandals said that the attack should serve as a warning to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs for supporting the ongoing farmers protest.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday claimed that BJP workers vandalised his office and attacked staff members at the board's headquarters at Jhandewalan here. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied the allegations saying the attack was orchestrated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Chadha, the vandals said that the attack should serve as a warning to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLAs for supporting the ongoing farmers' protest. ''The vandals told us that Kejriwal is coming out in support of farmers that is why we are warning him with this attack and if the party does not stop supporting the farmers movement then they will target every AAP MLA,'' Chadha claimed.

Kejriwal called the attack ''shameful'' and said the AAP would not be cowed down by such a cowardice act. ''It is so shameful. The BJP should understand that the Aam Aadmi Party and my government are fully with the farmers till our last breath. We are not afraid of such cowardice attacks. I appeal to all the party workers not to be provoked by such attacks of BJP and express restraint and continue their support to the farmers,'' Kejriwal tweeted. Some of the staff members have suffered injuries, Chadha claimed.

''Around 250 people barged into my office and broke the glasses, doors and pots. They threatened my staff and attacked them,'' Chadha claimed. He further claimed that the attack took place with the support of Delhi Police. ''Otherwise how could the goons attack such a high security area. It is a pre-meditated attack by the BJP with the help of Delhi police and it's aim is clear to threaten Arvind Kejriwal and all of us that we should not support farmers,'' Chadha told reporters. The BJP workers had come to the DJB headquarters to protest and the police allowed them to enter the premises, he claimed. Chadha also tweeted a video clip purportedly showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and blood stains on the floor. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babar alleged that the AAP had itself orchestrated the attack and was now blaming the saffron party. The Delhi Police has detained party unit chief Adesh Gupta and many workers, but we are not afraid of these tactics, he said.

