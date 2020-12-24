Spend at least 20 days in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:00 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisation

Priyanka Gandhi addressed the state executive meeting of the party through video conferencing and told office bearers to spend 20 to 22 days in districts to strengthen the Congress, party media convenor Lalan Kumar said

The Congress general secretary asked them to start work on it from January 3 onwards, Kumar said, adding that she has asked all office bearers to encourage grass root workers of the organisation. She also told state party leaders and workers to give momentum to the ''sangathan srijan abhiyan'', he said. Besides Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, AICC secretaries Dheeraj Gurjar and Rohit Choudhary, and over 800 party members and workers attended the meeting, Kumar added.

