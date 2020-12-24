Left Menu
M K Alagiri says no scope to work with DMK again, does not rule out floating party

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Thursday said he has convened a meeting of his supporters in Madurai next month and would take a decision on shaping his future course of action in politics after brainstorming with them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:20 IST
Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Thursday said he has convened a meeting of his supporters in Madurai next month and would take a decision on shaping his future course of action in politics after brainstorming with them. Asked if he received any invite from DMK to join hands again, from which he was ousted years ago when his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi was alive, Alagiri said he did not get any invite.

Answering another question, Alagiri, who was the south zone organisational secretary when he was expelled from DMK in 2014 March, ruled out scope for working with the his former party for the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections. ''I have convened a meeting of my supporters in Madurai on January 3 and I will act as per their advice,'' he told reporters here after visiting his mother Dayalu Ammal at the family's Gopalapuram residence.

Asked if he would launch a political party if his supporters and followers persuaded him to do so, he replied ''yes for sure, I will act according to their aspirations.'' To a question on the possibility of meeting superstar Rajinikanth, who is likely to launch his political party soon, he said the actor was not currently available in Chennai and he would visit him after he returns to the city. Alagiri, who would turn 70 next month, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and he was the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers (2009-13).

At the height of a succession row between him and his younger brother Stalin, he was expelled for 'anti-party activities' and it became evident that the latter was set to succeed their father Karunanidhi to head the DMK..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

