Made right decision to join BJP, it has people's approval: Suvendu

Leading a mammoth roadshow in his home ground Kanthi, Adhikari also announced that he will address a rally in Nandigram on January 8, a day after a similar programme by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The roadshow has shown that I have taken the right decision and have the peoples approval, he said.

PTI | Kanthi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:33 IST
Suvendu Adhikari said on Thursday that he has made the right decision to join the BJP and the move has people's approval. Leading a mammoth roadshow in his home ground Kanthi, Adhikari also announced that he will address a rally in Nandigram on January 8, a day after a similar programme by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

''The roadshow has shown that I have taken the right decision and have the people's approval,'' he said. The roadshow took nearly three hours to cover the 5-km distance from Mecheda Bypass to the Central Bus Stand, where he addressed a public meeting. The roadshow started around 2.30 pm and ended at 5.30 pm as thousands of people caused the roads of this small town to choke.

''You (Mamata Banerjee) are most welcome to come to Nandigram on January 7 and I will reply to what you will say there on the next day,'' Adhikari said, addressing his first rally in his home base as a BJP leader..

