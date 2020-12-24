Give 15 minutes to police to weed out anti-social elements from Old City: T gana BJP chief to CM

BJP Telangana president B Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged the Old City area here has become a den for anti-social elements and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government failed to weed them out. If given a fair chance, the state police would chase them away in 15 minutes, he told a party meeting here.

The Old City area has become den for anti-social elements. If you (Telangana government) have the guts to handover the Old City to the state police for 15 minutes, give them liberty to act tough, they will weed out anti-social elements, the BJP leader said. He accused the TRS and AIMIM of conspiring to keep the Old City area away from developmental activities and becoming a hi-tech city.

''Had the BJP (candidate) been given a chance to become Mayor of the city, would there be Rohigyas? (Will there be) illegal residents of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Old City area? he asked. BJP never attempted to malign the image ofthe state police, Kumar said and alleged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting in such a way that some IPS officers were 'belittled' while some being used to influence corporators, elected in the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, to defect.