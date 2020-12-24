Left Menu
Development News Edition

Give 15 minutes to police to weed out anti-social elements from Old City: T gana BJP chief to CM

BJP Telangana president B Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged the Old City area here has become a den for anti-social elements and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government failed to weed them out.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:33 IST
Give 15 minutes to police to weed out anti-social elements from Old City: T gana BJP chief to CM

BJP Telangana president B Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged the Old City area here has become a den for anti-social elements and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS government failed to weed them out. If given a fair chance, the state police would chase them away in 15 minutes, he told a party meeting here.

The Old City area has become den for anti-social elements. If you (Telangana government) have the guts to handover the Old City to the state police for 15 minutes, give them liberty to act tough, they will weed out anti-social elements, the BJP leader said. He accused the TRS and AIMIM of conspiring to keep the Old City area away from developmental activities and becoming a hi-tech city.

''Had the BJP (candidate) been given a chance to become Mayor of the city, would there be Rohigyas? (Will there be) illegal residents of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Old City area? he asked. BJP never attempted to malign the image ofthe state police, Kumar said and alleged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting in such a way that some IPS officers were 'belittled' while some being used to influence corporators, elected in the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, to defect.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to flag off first driverless train on Dec 28, launch NCMC for Delhi Metro's Airport Line

In an advance New Years gift to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the countrys first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The co...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains as stimulus delay favors tech; Alibaba slumps

Wall Streets main indexes rose in a shortened session on Thursday as technology stocks gained on the prospect of a delay to the coronavirus stimulus package, while Alibaba slumped after China launched an antitrust investigation.Republicans ...

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico began administering the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a broadcast ceremony in ...

Spanish PM welcomes Brexit deal, will keep negotiating on Gibraltar

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Madrid and London would continue to negotiate an agreement on the British territory of Gibraltar on the Iberian peninsula after the Brexit trade deal clinched with the European Union on Thursday.I w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020