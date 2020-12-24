Rajasthan BJP chief seeks law for protection of journalists

Rajasthan BJP chief seeks law for protection of journalistsPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:51 IST
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday asked the state government to enact a law for the protection of journalists. Poonia said the government should ensure a safe environment for journalists as they face many challenges while performing their duties
The state BJP chief condemned the recent attacks on journalists in the state including the incident involving video journalist Abhishek Soni, who died at a hospital here on Thursday, days after he was grievously injured in an attack by a group of assailants
He also highlighted and condemned the assault on photo journalist Girdhari Paliwal in Jaipur.
