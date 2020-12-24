Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP claims party workers attacked by AAP volunteers

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday alleged that party workers were attacked by AAP volunteers during a protest at the DJB headquarters and that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government conspired to defame the saffron party by sabotaging the demonstration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:55 IST
BJP claims party workers attacked by AAP volunteers

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday alleged that party workers were attacked by AAP volunteers during a protest at the DJB headquarters and that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government ''conspired'' to defame the saffron party by sabotaging the demonstration. This comes hours after Delhi Jal Board vice chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha claimed BJP workers vandalised his office and attacked staff members at the DJB headquarters at Jhandewalan here.

Gupta, who was detained by the police along with others during a 'Matka Fod' protest at the DJB office, later claimed at a press conference that BJP workers were injured in the attack by AAP volunteers. ''During the demonstration outside the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, Aam Aadmi Party volunteers attacked BJP workers. One worker sustained an injury to the backbone and was admitted to a trauma centre, while four others also suffered serious injuries,'' he alleged.

The BJP was staging a ''peaceful'' demonstration outside the DJB headquarters against the ''tanker scam'' and problems faced by people due to water supply issues, he claimed. ''Aam Aadmi Party volunteers forcibly barged into the headquarters, vandalised it and attacked the BJP workers. The Kejriwal government conspired to defame the BJP by sabotaging our protest,'' he further said.

Gupta said, ''We wanted to raise the problems faced by residents of several unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters where the water supply has been disrupted for the past 24 days. The chief minister should resign if his government cannot even provide drinking water to those who voted him to power.'' Earlier, speaking at a press conference, AAP MLA Chadha claimed ''BJP goons completely vandalised'' his office and warned him against supporting the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agricultural reforms. Kejriwal termed the alleged attack ''shameful'' and asserted the AAP would not be cowed down by such attacks by the BJP. He urged party workers to exercise restrain.

However, Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babar alleged that the AAP had itself orchestrated the attack and was now blaming the saffron party..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020