Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol taken in for police questioning - ally

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:14 IST
Russian police raided the home of opposition activist Lyubov Sobol early on Friday and then took her in for questioning, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters said.

Navalny's supporters said they thought the police action was a response to her trying to knock at the door of an alleged FSB security agent in Moscow who Navalny says took part in a botched plot to poison him in August.

The FSB has dismissed Navalny's allegations as a provocation.

