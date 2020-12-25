Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan delays gender-equality goals in new five-year plan

Under the new five-year gender equality plan, approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas Cabinet, the government has postponed the goal for women to account for at least 30 of leadership positions until as early as possible during the 2020s. The earlier goal was set by Sugas predecessor, Shinzo Abe, under his womenomics policy designed to promote more women in the workforce to make up for Japans fast-aging population.The plan called for a society with no gender bias by 2030s.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-12-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 14:05 IST
Japan delays gender-equality goals in new five-year plan
The government draft had called for taking “necessary steps” to address inconveniences and burdens on women. Image Credit: ANI

Japan on Friday adopted a plan that delays women's advancement goals by up to a decade after failing to reach even half of the 30% target by 2020 and other measures. Under the new five-year gender equality plan, approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet, the government has postponed the goal for women to account for at least 30% of leadership positions until "as early as possible during the 2020s." The earlier goal was set by Suga's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, under his "womenomics'' policy designed to promote more women in the workforce to make up for Japan's fast-aging population.

The plan called for a society with no gender bias by 2030s. But it said that Japan is still largely bound by traditional gender roles, making it difficult for women to pursue careers in business and politics while fulfilling expected responsibilities in homemaking and childrearing. The plan backpedaled from a draft and fell short of promoting proactive steps, including a possible legal revision on family names, to allow married couples a right to choose whether to keep their maiden names. The current civil law says a married couple must choose either family name, most often causing women to adopt their husbands' household names under Japan's paternalistic tradition.

The government draft had called for taking "necessary steps" to address inconveniences and burdens on women. But the final plan, reflecting conservative views of Suga's ruling lawmakers, said family name options should be carefully studied, taking into consideration Japanese tradition and possible impact on children and a sense of family unity. Japan especially lags in women's advancement in politics. Women account for less than 10% of lawmakers in the more powerful of its two-chamber parliament. About 40% of local assemblies have no female members or only one. Suga's 20-member Cabinet has only two female ministers.

"We cannot say we are close to achieving the 30% target,'' the new plan said. "While women's advancement is progressing faster in other countries, Japan has fallen behind." Japan placed 121st in the global gender-equality ranking of 153 countries in the 2020 World Economic Forum report, falling from 101st when Abe took office in 2012.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet and critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi is dead

Legendary Urdu poet and critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi passed away on Friday at his Allahabad home, a month after recovering from COVID-19. He was 85.He had been insisting to go back to his home in Allahabad. We reached here only this morning...

Ravi Shankar Prasad's mother dies in Patna

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasads mother Bimala Prasad died after a prolonged illness, it was disclosed by the senior BJP leader here on Friday. Prasad, who is also the local MP, shared the news on his Twitter handle, recalling the depart...

Japan's Suga calls on citizens to spend "silent New Year" to stop coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a silent New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.Suga also announced a fresh package o...

Rahul Gandhi lying and misleading farmers: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of lying and misleading farmers over the Centres recent farm laws. Addressing a farmers rally in her parliamentary constituency A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020