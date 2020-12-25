Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi lying and misleading farmers: Irani

The Union minister addressed the rally in Singhpur block in Tiloi as part of a mega exercise undertaken by the BJP to reach out to farmers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi PM-KISAN.Irani said Gandhi, whom she defeated in the last parliamentary election, is showing sympathy for farmers now, but he himself has grabbed the land of farmers.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 25-12-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 15:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi lying and misleading farmers: Irani
Throwing a challenge at Gandhi for a debate on farmer issues, Irani asked him to come in the midst of farmers here and claimed that she would expose him for every single sin committed by him. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, accusing him of ''lying and misleading'' farmers over the Centre's recent farm laws. Addressing a farmers' rally in her parliamentary constituency Amethi, Irani said, ''Rahul Gandhi is telling lies and misleading farmers. He is shedding crocodile tears for farmers and misleading them, his own jija (brother-in-law) has encroached upon the land of farmers.'' Irani's attack on Gandhi comes amid protests by farmers on various border points of Delhi against the Centre's recent farm laws.

Throwing a challenge at Gandhi for a debate on farmer issues, Irani asked him to come in the midst of farmers here and claimed that she would expose him for every single sin committed by him. The Union minister addressed the rally in Singhpur block in Tiloi as part of a mega exercise undertaken by the BJP to reach out to farmers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN).

Irani said Gandhi, whom she defeated in the last parliamentary election, is showing sympathy for farmers now, but he himself has ''grabbed'' the land of farmers. ''The kind of development which had taken place before I came here is known to all. This family had knowingly kept Amethi and its farmers away from development. They kept misleading them, enjoyed the fruits of power sitting in Delhi and lived in a palace of gold,'' she alleged.

Irani alleged that the Gandhi family did not think about the development of Amethi after winning elections. She also listed various development works undertaken after the BJP formed government in Delhi.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A pandemic Christmas: Churches shut, borders complicated

Curfews, quarantines and even border closings complicated Christmas celebrations Friday for countless people around the globe, but ingenuity, determination and imagination helped keep the day special for many. In Beijing, official churches ...

Woman hangs son to death before killing self in UP

A woman allegedly hanged her two-year-old son to death before killing herself in Tikonia area here, police said on Friday. The bodies of the mother-son duo were found hanging from the ceiling in a hutment in Bhedauri village on Thursday, th...

Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The ...

Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has made an appeal to people, saying that those who cannot play sports, should at least encourage the players by watching the games. The Sports Minister made the statement here while addressing a group of players...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020