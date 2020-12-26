Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counting underway for Arunachal panchayat, civic elections

The counting began at 8 am for 142 Zila Parishad seats, 1,670 Gram Panchayat segments and 23 of 28 wards of two urban local bodies- Itanagar Municipal Corporation IMC and Pasighat Municipal Council PMC, State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said.Seventy-three per cent voting was recorded in the rural and civic polls in the state on December 22.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:50 IST
Counting underway for Arunachal panchayat, civic elections

Counting of votes for panchayat and municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh is underway on Saturday with officials adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The counting began at 8 am for 142 Zila Parishad seats, 1,670 Gram Panchayat segments and 23 of 28 wards of two urban local bodies- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said.

Seventy-three per cent voting was recorded in the rural and civic polls in the state on December 22. ''The counting of votes for panchayat and municipal polls is taking place in 40 centres, amid tight security arrangement. Officials have been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols,'' he said.

There are 242 Zilla Parishad and 8,175 Gram Panchayat seats in the state. A total of 98 Zilla Parshad and 6,168 Gram Panchayat members have been elected without any contest, the official said.

At least 110 Gram Panchayat segments in the state have fallen vacant due to various reasons. The SEC will take a final call on conducting by-elections to these seats after the current electoral process is over, the official said. Elections to the Zilla Parishad seat in Vijaynagar in Changlang district along with 40 Gram Panchayats and Hawai North Zilla Parishad segment in Anjaw were kept in abeyance for various reasons.

Of the 20 seats of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, five candidates from the ruling BJP have been elected unopposed. The counting is on for 15 wards of Itanagar Municipal Corporation and eight of Pasighat Municipal Council, Kojeen said. PTI UPL BDC BDC

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM appeals to farming community to promote organic farming

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday appealed to the farming community to accelerate and promote organic farming in the state resulting in the best quality of agricultural produce that would boost the states economy. Chief Minister wa...

UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country known by its French acronym MINUSCA and national security forces took pace in Dkoa, Kmo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture.In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sec...

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.The Christmas dinner was hosted by A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020