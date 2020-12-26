Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong wants to convert peaceful farmers’ protest into bloodshed: BJP

The BJP Saturday alleged the Congress wants to convert peaceful farmers protest into bloodshed, and accused the Punjab government of orchestrating an attack on BJP workers in the state during an event to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayees birthday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:41 IST
Cong wants to convert peaceful farmers’ protest into bloodshed: BJP

The BJP Saturday alleged the Congress wants to convert peaceful farmers' protest into ''bloodshed'', and accused the Punjab government of orchestrating an attack on BJP workers in the state during an event to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday. BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam said Congress' Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said in a media statement that the ongoing farmers' protest will not end ‘and to achieve our objective we can even pile up bodies, shed blood and go to any extent'.

''If there is any bloodshed or loss (of life) in the coming days, then the Congress and the left parties will be responsible,'' Gautam told a press conference here. He also said BJP workers, general public and farmers were attacked during the Friday event at Bathinda to celebrate Vajpayee's birthday, leaving several party workers injured. They were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, when the ''Punjab government, with the help of the local police, attacked them with iron road batons. Due to this, many suffered serious injuries,'' he said.

He said the state police acted as a ''Congress police''. ''Nobody was stopped, the tent at the event venue was uprooted and people gathered there were told to get out through the rear gate,'' Gautam alleged. The Punjab Police had Friday said that a group of farmers ransacked the venue of the event organised by the BJP. However, some farmers at the venue claimed ''antisocial elements'' and not peasants were behind the incident.

Some people were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the venue on Amrik Singh Road when a group of farmers reached there shouting slogans and ransacked the place. They broke chairs and the LED system, police had said..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Class 10 West Bengal board exams for 2021 to start from June 1

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Saturday announced that the class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. The secondary exams will continue till June 10, an official of the ...

Mandala puja held at Sabarimala

Amid strict COVID-19 protocols, the auspicious Mandala puja was held at the Lord Ayyappa temple here, marking the end of the first leg of the 62-days-long annual pilgrimage season. In the place of thousands of pilgrims, who queued up for ho...

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 84,928 cr this kharif season so far

Paddy procurement has increased by 25 per cent in this kharif marketing season so far to 449.83 lakh tonnes at the minimum support price MSP, valued at Rs 84,928.10 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season KMS 2020-21, Government conti...

4 cases of new COVID-19 variant identified in Madrid

Madrid Spain, December 26 ANISputnik At least four cases of a new COVID-19 variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Spains Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, a prominent official in the Spanish capitals administrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020