Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked his party members to "wake up" and join the farmers' protests and raise their voice against the new farm laws.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:01 IST
Digvijaya Singh asks Congress members to 'Wake up' and join farmers' protest
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked his party members to "wake up" and join the farmers' protests and raise their voice against the new farm laws. "Farmers of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan are protesting against farm laws because PM Modi is doing injustice to them. Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent but even Congressmen are sleeping. Wake up, join the stir and raise voices against these laws," the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said while addressing a public gathering.

Singh's remarks came after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there was no confusion in the state regarding the farm laws. "The Centre's three farm laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh and there's no confusion over it. In all 313 blocks of the state, we will organise training on these laws, so our farmers can understand them better and learn how to benefit from them," Chouhan had said earlier in the day.

Farmer unions protesting against the three farm laws on Delhi's Singhu border on Saturday proposed holding the next round of talks with the government on December 29. They have been on protest since last month demanding repeal of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

