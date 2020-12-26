Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre too arrogant to empathise with farmers' plight: Pilot

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday accused the Union government of being too stubborn and arrogant to understand farmers sufferingsPilot hurled the allegations while demanding the repeal of the three recent farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a month now, camping at various border points of DelhiOur annadatas have been struggling with determination on the path of truth and justice to protect their self-respect and rights.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:03 IST
Centre too arrogant to empathise with farmers' plight: Pilot
Pilot hurled the allegations while demanding the repeal of the three recent farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a month now, camping at various border points of Delhi Image Credit: ANI

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday accused the Union government of being too stubborn and arrogant to understand farmers' sufferings

Pilot hurled the allegations while demanding the repeal of the three recent farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a month now, camping at various border points of Delhi

''Our 'annadatas' have been struggling with determination on the path of truth and justice to protect their self-respect and rights. They have been facing the vicious cycle and atrocities of the central government for the last one month, but the BJP government in its stubbornness and arrogance is unable to understand the suffering of farmers,'' Pilot said in a tweet. ''The central government should repeal the anti-agrarian laws passed in the undemocratic process and protect the interests of the Annadata by giving rights to the struggling peasant brothers in the bitter cold,'' he said.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's court appointments will leave decades-long imprint

On this, even President Donald Trumps most fevered critics agree He has left an imprint on federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for decades to come. He used the promise of conservative judicial appointments to win over Re...

BJP MLA, Sant Kabir Nagar CMO booked for cheating on court orders: Police

BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel from Menhdawa assembly segment in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district was on Saturday booked on charges of cheating and forgery on orders of a court for lawmakers, police said on Saturday. The criminal cas...

TDP, Congress allege Rs 6,500 cr scam in Andhra housing scheme

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched his flagship housing programme for poor, the opposition parties on Saturday accused the state government of misappropriating Rs 6,500 crore under the scheme. Terming it ...

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Raw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020