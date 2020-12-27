Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Shaheedi Sabha' concludes with religious ceremonies in Punjab

To mark the concluding ceremony, a Nagar Kirtan religious procession was taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib after performing the Ardas prayers.Gatka parties, Nihangs, Kirtani Jathas and various religious leaders accompanied the Nagar Kirtan.

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:16 IST
'Shaheedi Sabha' concludes with religious ceremonies in Punjab

The three-day annual 'Shaheedi Sabha' held to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons concluded here on Sunday with religious ceremonies. The event marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, who were ''bricked alive'' here during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Thousands of devotees braved the cold to pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh's sons on the concluding day of Shaheedi Sabha, popularly known as Jor Mela. They also paid homage to Mata Gujri, mother of the 10th Sikh Guru.

The devotees paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup in Punjab on the occasion. To mark the concluding ceremony, a 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib after performing the 'Ardas' (prayers).

Gatka parties, Nihangs, Kirtani Jathas and various religious leaders accompanied the Nagar Kirtan. The main attraction of the procession was the display of martial arts by Nihangs and Gatka parties. Many devotees accompanied the Nagar Kirtan. The palanquin carrying Guru Granth Sahib (holy book) was placed on a well-decorated four wheeler. Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh performed the concluding Ardas at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup. He and SGPC president Jagir Kaur called upon the Sikhs to follow the teachings of Gurus and wage a war against drug abuse and female foeticide. Earlier, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema also paid obeisance on the concluding day of Shaheedi Sabha. PTI CORR SUN SRY

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Bank employee found dead in hotel room

The body of a Hyderabad-based bank employee was found in the room of a hotel here on Sunday, police said. Rajkumar, 35, had come here on December 24 to join his duty at the Bank of India branch located in Fariha locality and was living in a...

High-level Chinese delegation in Nepal to 'take stock' of political situation

A high-level Chinese delegation led by a vice minister of the Chinese Communist Party arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday to take stock of Nepals political situation after the dissolution of Parliament and subsequent split in the ruling Nepal Co...

Want BJP to be strong in every polling booth: MP in charge

The BJPs Madhya Pradesh incharge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said a roadmap would beprepared to strengthen the party in every polling booth in thestate over the next two yearsRao was on his first visit here after he was made thestate in charge...

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020