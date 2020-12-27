Cong facing trust deficit as it opposes public welfare:Scindia

Opposing public welfare schemes is fast becoming a ''tradition'' in the Congress due to which people are losing their faith in that party, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Scindia, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in March this year, said the people of the country are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and various welfare schemes launched by the Centre.

''In contrast, the Congress is opposing the schemes meant for the welfare and uplift of public, which is becoming its tradition. This is the reason why people are losing their faith in the Congress,'' Scindia said. Responding to a query, he said the ''infighting'' in the state Congress was now spilling onto roads from the closed doors.