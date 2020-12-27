Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said. Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhis destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be away for a few days.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days, he told PTI.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said. Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhi's destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be away for a few days.
''Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,'' he told PTI. Asked where was the former Congress chief headed, Surjewala did not disclose the details.
Sources said Gandhi left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning. His grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too.
Gandhi's travel abroad comes a day ahead of the Congress's 136th Foundation Day celebrations on Monday. The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion..
