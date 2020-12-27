Ex-minister Sunita Laxma Reddy appointed Telangana women's commission chairperson

The Telangana government on Sunday appointed former minister V Sunita Lakshma Reddy as the chairperson to the state women's commission. Six others have been appointed as members of the Commission, according to a Government Order (GO).

The term of the Chairperson and the members would be five years from the date on which they assume office, the GO said on Sunday night. The state women's commission has been headless since Tripurana Venkata Ratnam demitted office about two years ago.

The TRS government has come under flak from opposition parties for not appointing a chairperson to the women's commission. Reddy, who served as a minister during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh, had joined the ruling TRS last year.