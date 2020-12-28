Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi left abroad to celebrate new year 2021: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been consistently absent from the country during significant occasions and now he has again left for abroad to celebrate the new year 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:34 IST
Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of BJP speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been consistently absent from the country during significant occasions and now he has again left for abroad to celebrate the new year 2021. While talking to ANI, Shahnawaz Hussain, national spokesperson of BJP said that the party has no problem with Rahul Gandhi's visit to foreign nations.

"Rahul Gandhi has full freedom to go anywhere. We have no problem with his visit abroad. But he has been consistently absent from the country during significant occasions. This shows his lack of seriousness and concern towards India and the issues faced by the people. He calls himself the leader of farmers but he skipped the Parliament when farm bills were passed and now he is visiting abroad when farmers are protesting." Hussain said. "Rahul Gandhi visited abroad after the humiliating defeat of Congress in 2014. The workers of the party were sad but he left them and went abroad. In 2015, he went for 60 days vacation in South-East Asia. He left Turkey to celebrate his birthday in June 2016 and later in December in the same year, he spent ten days in the UK when elections were due in Uttar Pardesh, Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh in 2017. Just before the Maharashtra and Haryana elections in October 2019, Rahul Gandhi visited abroad. As 2021 is approaching he has again left for abroad to celebrate the new year," he added.

Hussain said that people of the country take the opposition seriously, but "we want to ask does the Congress doing politics seriously. He has left for abroad at a time when the Congress leaders are celebrating the foundation day." This comes after Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the BJP is indulging in "low-level politics"."BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," the Congress General Secretary said.

The statements came following several BJP leaders targetted Gandhi as he flew off to Italy on Sunday amid the farmers' protest and a day before the party's foundation day. (ANI)

