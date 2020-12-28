Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kochi deputy mayor election:Unruly scenes in Corporation Council hall

The alleged delay in election of the new deputy Mayor of Kochi city corporation led to unruly scenes on Monday after members of the Congress-led UDF opposed participation of members of the LDF spearheaded by the CPIM who reportedly arrived late for the process.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:57 IST
Kochi deputy mayor election:Unruly scenes in Corporation Council hall

The alleged delay in election of the new deputy Mayor of Kochi city corporation led to unruly scenes on Monday after members of the Congress-led UDF opposed participation of members of the LDF spearheaded by the CPI(M) who reportedly arrived late for the process. The election of deputy mayor was scheduled for 2pm.

While all UDF members reached the hall at 2 pm, some LDF members allegedly failed to reach there on time fixed by the electoral officer. Citing the delay in starting the electoral process, the UDF members urged the Ernakulam district collector, who was the electoral officer, not to allow the latecomers to participate in the electoral process.

They shouted slogans when the LDF members arrived and started signing the attendance register, leading to heated exchanges between newly elected members in the Kochi city corporation council. The hall witnessed unruly scenes when some members allegedly tried to snatch away the register from the possession of LDF councillors.

Later, LDF councillor K A Ansia was elected as the Deputy Mayor. Earlier, CPI(M) leader M Anil Kumar was elected as the new Mayor of Kochi corporation. PTI TGBBN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases at Man City see game at Everton called off

A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Mondays Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground. Pep Guardiolas team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus an...

Two held for killing florist over rivalry in Ghaziabad

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a florist over personal rivalry here on Monday, police said. The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar...

COVID-19: Anil Vij stable, likely to be discharged from hospital in next few days

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in next few days as the doctors attending on him are satisfied with progress in his ...

2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's Fatehpur

Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possessionHathgam Station House Officer SHO Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020