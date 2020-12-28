Kochi deputy mayor election:Unruly scenes in Corporation Council hall

The alleged delay in election of the new deputy Mayor of Kochi city corporation led to unruly scenes on Monday after members of the Congress-led UDF opposed participation of members of the LDF spearheaded by the CPI(M) who reportedly arrived late for the process. The election of deputy mayor was scheduled for 2pm.

While all UDF members reached the hall at 2 pm, some LDF members allegedly failed to reach there on time fixed by the electoral officer. Citing the delay in starting the electoral process, the UDF members urged the Ernakulam district collector, who was the electoral officer, not to allow the latecomers to participate in the electoral process.

They shouted slogans when the LDF members arrived and started signing the attendance register, leading to heated exchanges between newly elected members in the Kochi city corporation council. The hall witnessed unruly scenes when some members allegedly tried to snatch away the register from the possession of LDF councillors.

Later, LDF councillor K A Ansia was elected as the Deputy Mayor. Earlier, CPI(M) leader M Anil Kumar was elected as the new Mayor of Kochi corporation.