Fortescue Faces Legal Storm Over Alleged Rampant Sexual Harassment at Mining Sites

Fortescue, a leading iron ore miner, is embroiled in a class action lawsuit alleging sexual harassment of women at its mining sites. The case highlights ongoing issues in the mining sector's fly-in, fly-out operations, prompting calls for industry-wide reforms to ensure workers' safety and dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australias Fortescue | Updated: 25-06-2026 07:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 07:00 IST
Fortescue Faces Legal Storm Over Alleged Rampant Sexual Harassment at Mining Sites

Fortescue, the fourth-largest iron ore producer globally, is facing a class action lawsuit filed on Thursday over claims of extensive sexual harassment of female employees at its remote sites.

The legal action, spearheaded by JGA Saddler, comes on the heels of similar lawsuits against mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP. This moves amid a backdrop of recommended changes by the Western Australian government following its 2022 report detailing rampant sexual misconduct in the mining sector's FIFO operations.

Paris Hamrey of JGA Saddler cites numerous shocking testimonials from female workers, highlighting ongoing fears for their safety while working at Fortescue. The company reported a decrease in harassment cases in its latest safety report, contrasting with rising figures from its industry peers.

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