China's Central Bank Enhances Liquidity Tools Amid Market Reforms

In a strategic move, China's central bank announced on Thursday that it will implement new overnight reverse repo tools. This initiative aims to improve the management of short-term interest rates through operations on June 29 and 30, which will involve quantity bidding at fixed interest rates.

The People's Bank of China stated that these measures are designed to address short-term liquidity needs within the banking system. This development follows a statement by Governor Pan Gongsheng at a recent forum, where he emphasized the expansion of these tools to enhance liquidity management.

Furthermore, Pan revealed that the central bank is examining a liquidity tool to support non-banking financial institutions during crises. The objective is to strike a balance between maintaining financial stability and preventing 'moral hazard'.