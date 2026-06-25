China's Central Bank Enhances Liquidity Tools Amid Market Reforms

China's central bank announces new overnight reverse repo tools to better manage short-term interest rates and liquidity. The People's Bank of China introduces these operations to meet banking system needs, while exploring support for non-banking financial institutions to balance stability and prevent moral hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Central Bank Will Add Overnight Reverse Repo Tools In Open Market Operations | Updated: 25-06-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 07:16 IST
China's Central Bank Enhances Liquidity Tools Amid Market Reforms
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In a strategic move, China's central bank announced on Thursday that it will implement new overnight reverse repo tools. This initiative aims to improve the management of short-term interest rates through operations on June 29 and 30, which will involve quantity bidding at fixed interest rates.

The People's Bank of China stated that these measures are designed to address short-term liquidity needs within the banking system. This development follows a statement by Governor Pan Gongsheng at a recent forum, where he emphasized the expansion of these tools to enhance liquidity management.

Furthermore, Pan revealed that the central bank is examining a liquidity tool to support non-banking financial institutions during crises. The objective is to strike a balance between maintaining financial stability and preventing 'moral hazard'.

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